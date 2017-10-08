Police Search For Three Carjacking Suspects In South OKC

Oklahoma City police are searching for three suspects for their involvement in a carjacking in OKC, Sunday morning.

Officers said three men carjacked the vehicle near the Texas Road House parking lot on the I-240 service road. Police said the driver was uninjured and was not an employee for either Texas Road House or the Residence Inn, near the scene of the crime.

The suspects are described as three black males. The stolen vehicle is described as a Silver Saturn Ion.

