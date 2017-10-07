EPA Watchdog Expands Probe Of Pruitt Travel - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

EPA Watchdog Expands Probe Of Pruitt Travel

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON -

The inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency says it is expanding an inquiry into Administrator Scott Pruitt's frequent taxpayer-funded travel.

The watchdog office said the review will now include all travel by Pruitt through Sept. 30. Previously, the inspector general was focusing on Pruitt's travel to his home state of Oklahoma through July 31.

A spokeswoman said Friday the scope of the review was expanded after requests by members of Congress,

The Associated Press and others reported in July that Pruitt traveled to Oklahoma at least 10 times.

An EPA spokeswoman said the trips were warranted.

The inspector general's office said its review will look at whether Pruitt followed EPA travel policies and whether those policies are sufficient to prevent fraud, waste and abuse.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.