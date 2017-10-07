3rd String QB Rallies Iowa State Past No. 3 Oklahoma

Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Allen Lazard that put Iowa State ahead with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter, and Joel Lanning made plays on offense and defense to lead the Cyclones to a stunning 38-31 upset of No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday.More >>
McGuinness at Carl Albert Midwest City at Choctaw Wynnewood at OCA Broken Arrow at WestmooreMore >>
A school designed to break the cycle of incarceration officially opened on Saturday. A ribbon cutting was held at the Little Light Christian School in northeast Oklahoma City.More >>
An Oklahoma judge has again overturned a state law restricting women’s access to drug-induced abortions, according to attorneys for the state and for the groups challenging the law.More >>
Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Allen Lazard that put Iowa State ahead with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter, and Joel Lanning made plays on offense and defense to lead the Cyclones to a stunning 38-31 upset of No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday.More >>
The OU men's basketball team is rallying fans to be in the 2017-18 intro video.More >>
