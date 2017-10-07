2 Die In 2-Vehicle Collision In Southwestern Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

2 Die In 2-Vehicle Collision In Southwestern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
CYRIL, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two Oklahoman’s have been killed in a head-on collision in southwestern Oklahoma.

An OHP report says 57-year-old Maleta Nele Iuvale and 25-year-old Jordan Chance Iuvale — both of Elgin — died of injuries suffered in the crash Friday on Highway 277 near Cyril.

The report says both victims were in a southbound car when an oncoming pickup truck crossed the centerline of the highway and collided with the car.

The report says the driver of the pickup was treated and released and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The highway was closed for just more than three hours following the crash.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.