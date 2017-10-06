Soldier Makes Surprise Return To Family At Washington Football G - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Soldier Makes Surprise Return To Family At Washington Football Game


WASHINGTON, Oklahoma -

Friday night was Military Appreciation Night in Washington, where the Washington Warriors took on the Dibble Demons.

It was also a surprise homecoming for the family of Bo Nixon. Nixon is a 2014 Washington graduate, where he also played football. He's been in the Army since 2015, stationed in the Middle East for the past nine months. Before Friday night's game, Nixon surprised his family by riding into the stadium on a motorcycle with the game ball. He wasn't supposed to make it home for another couple of weeks.

"I've been in a lot of places in this world," Nixon said, "and the community in Washington, Oklahoma, is better than any I've been around."

The veterans group Warriors for Freedom helped organize Friday night's festivities.

