Historic School Site Set To Become Guthrie Park

The old Banner School building site near 11th and Warner in Guthrie is set to become a park.

Firefighters said a group of teens reportedly set the structure on fire in May 2014. The building had not been a school for a number of years.

City Manager Leroy Alsup said after the fire, the owner of the building donated it to the City of Guthrie. Now, 90 percent of the demolition and cleanup is complete.

Using funds from the 3/4 cent sales tax passed back in 2016, Alsup said the park will bring several firsts to the community.

“This will be our first actual splash pad,” he said.

“And I believe this will be our first park with handicap accessible playground equipment,” he added.

The initial concept design also showed walking trails, picnic shelters, and a possible maintenance building. And Alsup said it will also feature what was salvaged from the roughly 80-year-old building.

“Guthrie is all about history,” he explained.

A monument will be made from Banner School's nameplate and displayed as you enter the new Banner Park.

Alsup said the final designs will be done this fall. They hope to start construction in 2018.