Historic School Site Set To Become Guthrie Park - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Historic School Site Set To Become Guthrie Park

Posted: Updated:
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

The old Banner School building site near 11th and Warner in Guthrie is set to become a park.

Firefighters said a group of teens reportedly set the structure on fire in May 2014. The building had not been a school for a number of years.

City Manager Leroy Alsup said after the fire, the owner of the building donated it to the City of Guthrie. Now, 90 percent of the demolition and cleanup is complete.

Using funds from the 3/4 cent sales tax passed back in 2016, Alsup said the park will bring several firsts to the community.

“This will be our first actual splash pad,” he said.

“And I believe this will be our first park with handicap accessible playground equipment,” he added.

The initial concept design also showed walking trails, picnic shelters, and a possible maintenance building. And Alsup said it will also feature what was salvaged from the roughly 80-year-old building.

“Guthrie is all about history,” he explained.

A monument will be made from Banner School's nameplate and displayed as you enter the new Banner Park.

Alsup said the final designs will be done this fall. They hope to start construction in 2018.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.