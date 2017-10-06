Accused Killer Testifies In Seminole County Cold Case - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Accused Killer Testifies In Seminole County Cold Case

ADA, Oklahoma -

Testimony wrapped up for the week in the trial of Rex and Rebecca Clark, the Seminole couple accused of killing their foster child, 9-year-old Colton, back in 2006. The body has never been found.

Today, Rebecca Clark took the stand. At times, she rambled. Other times she was visibly agitated with the questions she was being asked. Colton’s brother testified the two were abused by Rebecca and Rex. He also testified the last time he saw Colton, his face was swollen from a beating he had suffered.

Mrs. Clark insisted the testimony about the abuse was false and the beatings "never, never occurred" and are "fabricated." When asked if she saw her husband Rex kill Colton, she replied, "Absolutely not."

As Mr. Clark was being led down the hallway by deputies, we asked him if he killed Colton. He grinned and strained against his handcuffs. Leaning forward, he said, "Do I look like it?" as deputies pulled him back.

The trial will resume Monday.

