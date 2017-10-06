Police Searching For Missing OKC Man

Police are on the lookout for a missing man, who they say was reported last seen in late August.

Authorities are hoping to get some information as to the whereabouts of 27-year-old Joseph Emanuel Lartey. According to police, Lartey was last seen at the Squeaky Clean car wash located near I-40 and S. Anderson Road back on August 28.

So far, authorities have not said what circumstances they believe led to Lartey’s disappearance.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.