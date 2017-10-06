Silver Alert Issued for NW Oklahoma City Woman, 61

A Silver Alert has been issued Friday for a 61-year-old woman last seen in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police are looking for Marlene Gay Goodman, last seen about 7 p.m. Thursday at her home in the 12000 block of Surrey Lane. Goodman drove away from the house in a white 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis with Oklahoma license plate No. AGN-304.

Goodman has a medical condition for which she needs medication, police said.

There is no photo available of Goodman at this time.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

