Silver Alert Issued for NW Oklahoma City Woman, 61

NEWS

Silver Alert Issued for NW Oklahoma City Woman, 61

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Silver Alert has been issued Friday for a 61-year-old woman last seen in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police are looking for Marlene Gay Goodman, last seen about 7 p.m. Thursday at her home in the 12000 block of Surrey Lane. Goodman drove away from the house in a white 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis with Oklahoma license plate No. AGN-304.

Goodman has a medical condition for which she needs medication, police said.

There is no photo available of Goodman at this time.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Stay with News 9, News9.com and your News9 app for more details as they're confirmed.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
