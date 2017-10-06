Oklahoma Receives $21 Million Grant For Children's Literacy

Oklahoma has received a $21 million federal grant aimed at improving literacy in children from birth through high school.

The grant, announced Friday, is one of the largest in Oklahoma State Department of Education history. Officials say the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy program will serve about 42,000 children across the state over three years.

The state says that school districts will be able to apply for grants as a result of the program, beginning later this fall. School districts must partner with early childhood providers to participate in the literacy program.

Officials say Oklahoma is one of 11 states to receive the grant from the program.