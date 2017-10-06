Vehicles Broken Into In Moore, Guns Stolen - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Vehicles Broken Into In Moore, Guns Stolen

Posted: Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma -

Police are warning drivers in Moore to lock their car doors when they are parked and to be on the lookout for a woman attempting to break into cars in the area. 

Last week the Moore Police Department reported that about 180 unlocked cars were broken into and in those cases 16 guns were reported stolen from inside the vehicles. 

In the latest footage released by Moore Police, a woman can be seen looking for unlocked cars in the Rock Creek neighborhood. The woman's attempted burglaries were caught on camera around 2 a.m. on Monday morning. 

Police have not yet identified the woman.
 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.