Vehicles Broken Into In Moore, Guns Stolen

Police are warning drivers in Moore to lock their car doors when they are parked and to be on the lookout for a woman attempting to break into cars in the area.

Last week the Moore Police Department reported that about 180 unlocked cars were broken into and in those cases 16 guns were reported stolen from inside the vehicles.

In the latest footage released by Moore Police, a woman can be seen looking for unlocked cars in the Rock Creek neighborhood. The woman's attempted burglaries were caught on camera around 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police have not yet identified the woman.

