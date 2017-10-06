Pumpkinville, Pumpkin Patches Across The State Kick Off Fall In OK

Pumpkinville at The Myriad Botanical Gardens:

One of the most treasured fall traditions in Oklahoma City – Pumpkinville – is set to debut Friday, October 6 in Myriad Botanical Gardens. The popular Children’s Garden will be transformed into “Prairie Pumpkin Town” featuring thousands of pumpkins, hundreds of gourds, a variety of fall foliage and tons of fun activities.

The sixth annual Pumpkinville, presented by OGE Energy Corporation with Express Employment Professionals, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and runs through Sunday, October 22. Admission is $6 per person. Entrance for members are free. Activities for children includes train rides and photo shoots while activity for adults include wine and palette and apple cider tasting. For a complete list of events go to www.myriadgardens.org/pumpkinville.

Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch in Shawnee:

This patch includes 15 acres of pumpkins, hay rides, games, a haunted maze and a train ride are great for kids. Admission for adults is $7 while kids 1-years-old and younger are free. Visit www.sunshineshellys.com for more details.

WINGS: A Special Needs Community Fall Harvest Pumpkin Patch in Edmond:

This patch features pumpkins, pony rides, a pumpkin train, hay rides, hay slide, corn maze, bounce houses, games and more. Admission for adults is $5 while kids 3 and under are free. kids (3 & under), free. Proceeds benefit the Wings organization. For more information visit wingsok.org or call 405-242-4646.

Hay Maze at Brown Ranch in Ardmore:

This event features a hay maze, campfires, kid train rides, an educational hay ride, hay slides, playhouses and more. Admission for adults is $10 and kids 3 and under are free.For more information visit http://www.brownranchhaymaze.com/about-us.html.

Chester’s Pumpkin Patch at Chester's Party Barn & Farm in Piedmont:

This patch features unlimited pony rides, hay rides, a 3-acre mystery maze, games, a free pumpkin with admission and more. A Annual memberships are available. Visit https://www.chesterspartybarn.com/chesters2015pumpkinpatch for more information.

The Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City:

This regular treat features hay rides, train rides, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, a petting zoo and more. Some activities may require additional fees like the Zombie Apocalypse Paintball, offered on select days. Admission is $10.50 per person plus tax on weekdays and $13.50 per person plus tax on weekends. Kids two-years-old and under are free. Visit http://www.orrfamilyfarm.com/ for more information.