Pumpkinville, Pumpkin Patches Across The State Kick Off Fall In OK

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Pumpkinville at The Myriad Botanical Gardens: 

One of the most treasured fall traditions in Oklahoma City – Pumpkinville – is set to debut Friday, October 6 in Myriad Botanical Gardens. The popular Children’s Garden will be transformed into “Prairie Pumpkin Town” featuring thousands of pumpkins, hundreds of gourds, a variety of fall foliage and tons of fun activities.

The sixth annual Pumpkinville, presented by OGE Energy Corporation with Express Employment Professionals, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and runs through Sunday, October 22. Admission is $6 per person. Entrance for members are free. Activities for children includes train rides and photo shoots while activity for adults include wine and palette and apple cider tasting. For a complete list of events go to www.myriadgardens.org/pumpkinville.

Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch in Shawnee:

This patch includes 15 acres of pumpkins, hay rides, games, a haunted maze and a train ride are great for kids. Admission for adults is $7 while kids 1-years-old and younger are free. Visit www.sunshineshellys.com for more details. 

WINGS: A Special Needs Community Fall Harvest Pumpkin Patch in Edmond:

This patch features pumpkins, pony rides, a pumpkin train, hay rides, hay slide, corn maze, bounce houses, games and more. Admission for adults is $5 while kids 3 and under are free. kids (3 & under), free. Proceeds benefit the Wings organization. For more information visit wingsok.org or call 405-242-4646.

Hay Maze at Brown Ranch in Ardmore:

This event features a hay maze, campfires, kid train rides, an educational hay ride, hay slides, playhouses and more. Admission for adults is $10 and kids 3 and under are free.For more information visit http://www.brownranchhaymaze.com/about-us.html.

Chester’s Pumpkin Patch at Chester's Party Barn & Farm in Piedmont:

This patch features unlimited pony rides, hay rides, a 3-acre mystery maze, games, a free pumpkin with admission and more. A Annual memberships are available. Visit https://www.chesterspartybarn.com/chesters2015pumpkinpatch for more information. 

The Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City:

This regular treat features hay rides, train rides, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, a petting zoo and more. Some activities may require additional fees like the Zombie Apocalypse Paintball, offered on select days. Admission is $10.50 per person plus tax on weekdays and $13.50 per person plus tax on weekends. Kids two-years-old  and under are free. Visit http://www.orrfamilyfarm.com/ for more information. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
