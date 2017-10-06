OKC Boathouse District, Community Leaders Honor Aubrey McClendon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Boathouse District, Community Leaders Honor Aubrey McClendon

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma City Boathouse District and community leaders honored oil-and-gas pioneer and philanthropist Aubrey McClendon, by lighting up the skyline with fireworks, Thursday. Oklahoma City Boathouse District and community leaders honored oil-and-gas pioneer and philanthropist Aubrey McClendon, by lighting up the skyline with fireworks, Thursday.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Boathouse District and community leaders honored oil-and-gas pioneer and philanthropist Aubrey McClendon, by lighting up the skyline with fireworks, Thursday.

The event included a christening of the newly named building, McClendon Whitewater Center, positioned on the water front of the Oklahoma River.

The ceremony was the culmination of the year-long effort, 'Onward & Upward' campaign, launched by the OKC Boathouse Foundation following McClendon's death in 2016.

"We think that this is a part of establishing a long-term legacy that encourages people to remember Aubrey and his bold vision," said Executive Director Mike Knopp.

The campaign was designed to raise $6 million to support youth boating scholarship programs and support boathouse foundation operations.

"The river was a ditch that we mowed three times a year before we put water back in it courtesy of MAPS," Knopp explained.

McClendon served as a chairman on the OKC Boathouse Foundation from 2006 until his passing in March 2016.

"I don't think anyone ever dreamed we would be one of the premier urban aquatic venues in the world," Knopp explained Aubrey McClendon was key in the formation and success of the district," Aubrey didn't shy away from those bold ideas...he inspired all of us to dream dream big."

Knopp, Judy Love, Bob Ross, Mike Turpen and McClendon's family christened the building with champagne on Thursday evening.

The ceremony also showcased a display of red, white and blue LED lights installed on the building, and a fireworks show.

"I think a big part of this is sharing that way of thinking to the next generation so that we can continue to push forward," Knopp said," We want to make sure that we keep those big ideas alive."

The Boathouse District is expecting to host 50,000 people throughout the weekend for the Oklahoma Regatta Festival.

Click here for a list of event times

  • NewsMore>>

  • OKC Boathouse District, Community Leaders Honor Aubrey McClendon

    OKC Boathouse District, Community Leaders Honor Aubrey McClendon

    Oklahoma City Boathouse District and community leaders honored oil-and-gas pioneer and philanthropist Aubrey McClendon, by lighting up the skyline with fireworks, Thursday.Oklahoma City Boathouse District and community leaders honored oil-and-gas pioneer and philanthropist Aubrey McClendon, by lighting up the skyline with fireworks, Thursday.

    Oklahoma City Boathouse District and community leaders honored oil-and-gas pioneer and philanthropist Aubrey McClendon, by lighting up the skyline with fireworks, Thursday. 

    More >>

    Oklahoma City Boathouse District and community leaders honored oil-and-gas pioneer and philanthropist Aubrey McClendon, by lighting up the skyline with fireworks, Thursday. 

    More >>

  • Canadian Co. Sheriff’s Office Trains For Active Shooter Situation

    Canadian Co. Sheriff’s Office Trains For Active Shooter Situation

    Authorities in Canadian County are training for active shooter situations. Experts with Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) are working with both law enforcement and firefighters in El Reno. The sessions are happening as first responders in Las Vegas and all over the country are reminded of the possibility. “I think it makes the training more real,” said Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Bridges. "You see what happened in Vegas and w...More >>
    Authorities in Canadian County are training for active shooter situations. Experts with Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) are working with both law enforcement and firefighters in El Reno. The sessions are happening as first responders in Las Vegas and all over the country are reminded of the possibility. “I think it makes the training more real,” said Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Bridges. "You see what happened in Vegas and w...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.