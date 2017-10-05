Police: Victim Found Shot In Front Of Burning Home In NW OKC

Police and OKCFD are investigating following a shooting and house fire in NW OKC.

Emergency crews are responding to a reported shooting and a house fire in NW Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, it is believed police were initially responding to a disturbance call in the 600 block of NW 33rd Street, when fire crews were called to the same area to a reported house fire.

Upon arrival, OKC police said one victim was found shot in front of the home and transported in emergency status to a local hospital.

Fire crews said the home was engulfed in flames and after it was extinguished no one was found inside.

Both the shooting and fire are under investigation at this time.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.