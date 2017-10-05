Police: Victim Found Injured In Front Of Burning Home In NW OKC

Police and OKCFD are investigating following a shooting and house fire in NW OKC.

Emergency crews responded to a possible shooting and a house fire in NW Oklahoma City, Thursday night.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, it is believed police were initially responding to a disturbance call in the 600 block of NW 33rd Street, when fire crews were called to the same area to a reported house fire around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, OKC police said one victim was found injured in front of the home and transported in emergency status to a local hospital.

Fire crews said the home was engulfed in flames and after it was extinguished no one was found inside.

An investigation is ongoing.

