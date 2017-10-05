Canadian Co. Sheriff’s Office Trains For Active Shooter Situation

Authorities in Canadian County are training for active shooter situations.

Experts with Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) are working with both law enforcement and firefighters in El Reno.

The sessions are happening as first responders in Las Vegas and all over the country are reminded of the possibility.

“I think it makes the training more real,” said Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Bridges. "You see what happened in Vegas and what’s happened in other places and we’re in this training to learn how to do that and the examples that those guys have set for us to build off of."

This round of training was schedule months before the incident in Las Vegas. Another round of active shooter situation training with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office is set for January.