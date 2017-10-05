Canadian Co. Sheriff’s Office Trains For Active Shooter Situation

The state capitol was filled with more of the same budget drama as lawmakers continued to work to bridge a $215 million shortfall. Democrats said Thursday morning an agreement was reached but Governor Mary Fallin said later that day there was no agreement in place.More >>
