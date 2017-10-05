Canadian Co. Sheriff’s Office Trains For Active Shooter Situatio - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Canadian Co. Sheriff’s Office Trains For Active Shooter Situation

Posted: Updated:
EL RENO, Oklahoma -

Authorities in Canadian County are training for active shooter situations.

Experts with Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) are working with both law enforcement and firefighters in El Reno.

The sessions are happening as first responders in Las Vegas and all over the country are reminded of the possibility.

“I think it makes the training more real,” said Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Bridges. "You see what happened in Vegas and what’s happened in other places and we’re in this training to learn how to do that and the examples that those guys have set for us to build off of."

This round of training was schedule months before the incident in Las Vegas. Another round of active shooter situation training with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office is set for January.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Canadian Co. Sheriff’s Office Trains For Active Shooter Situation

    Canadian Co. Sheriff’s Office Trains For Active Shooter Situation

    Authorities in Canadian County are training for active shooter situations. Experts with Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) are working with both law enforcement and firefighters in El Reno. The sessions are happening as first responders in Las Vegas and all over the country are reminded of the possibility. “I think it makes the training more real,” said Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Bridges. "You see what happened in Vegas and w...More >>
    Authorities in Canadian County are training for active shooter situations. Experts with Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) are working with both law enforcement and firefighters in El Reno. The sessions are happening as first responders in Las Vegas and all over the country are reminded of the possibility. “I think it makes the training more real,” said Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Bridges. "You see what happened in Vegas and w...More >>

  • Republicans and Democrats Disagree Over Whether There Is A Budget Deal

    Republicans and Democrats Disagree Over Whether There Is A Budget Deal

    The state capitol was filled with more of the same budget drama as lawmakers continued to work to bridge a $215 million shortfall. Democrats said Thursday morning an agreement was reached but Governor Mary Fallin said later that day there was no agreement in place.

    More >>

    The state capitol was filled with more of the same budget drama as lawmakers continued to work to bridge a $215 million shortfall. Democrats said Thursday morning an agreement was reached but Governor Mary Fallin said later that day there was no agreement in place.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.