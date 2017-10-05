Republicans and Democrats Disagree Over Whether There Is A Budge - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Republicans and Democrats Disagree Over Whether There Is A Budget Deal

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The state capitol was filled with more of the same budget drama as lawmakers continued to work to bridge a $215 million shortfall. Democrats said Thursday morning an agreement was reached but Governor Mary Fallin said later that day there was no agreement in place.

"We are in agreement with the plan the Governor and I and House and Senate Republicans have at least contributed to over the last six weeks," said House Minority Leader Scott Inman.

The purported deal includes:
- $1.50 per pack cigarette tax
- Six cents per gallon tax on fuel
- Five percent gross production tax on new oil and natural gas wells
- Raised the income tax rate on those making $250,000 or more to 5.25 percent

"When you include the entire package together," Rep. Inman said, "it totals to about $560 million worth of revenue." Inman said that's more than enough to fill the budget hole and even give teachers a $2,000 raise.

But the governor insists there is no deal. Gov. Fallin called a press conference later Thursday afternoon to refute Inman and other Democrats.

"There is no budget agreement. And first of all, if I had a budget agreement, I would announce it myself."

The governor says she outlined what the proposals are but no agreement was ever actually reached. She added she's frustrated with the lack of progress made.

"(I)f there's only one person at the altar, there is no marriage."

The House of Representatives has been told to return to the Capitol Monday if leaders can't strike a deal by then.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.