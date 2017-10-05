New Mental Illness Treatment Center Coming To Edmond - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New Mental Illness Treatment Center Coming To Edmond

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Donors and civic leaders are breaking ground on a state-of-the-art addiction and mental illness treatment center in Edmond.

The 60,000 sq./foot Integris Arcadia Trails will be located next to the hospital's Edmond campus bear I-35 and 15th street. The $35 million facility will have 40 beds and offer out-patient care. 

“The need has been elevated because its being talked about more now. Addiction is a brain disease,” says Integris President and CEO Bruce Lawrence.

“When people can't get treatment, we see criminal justice involvement, we see emergency room visits, we see overdose deaths, we see suicide,” says Oklahoma Commissioner of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Terri White.

The Arcadia Trails treatment center is scheduled to open in early 2019. $12 million is still being raised to complete the hospital.

“I truly believe if my son had a hospital like Arcadia Trails, that he would be alive today,” says Reggie Whitten, one of the visionaries for the facility, who lost his son to prescription drug abuse in 2002.

