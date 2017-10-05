Fugitive Sex Offender From Texas Arrested Near Shawnee

A fugitive sex offender out of Texas was arrested in a rural area near Shawnee this week.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Eric Castillo was under an ankle monitor in Texas for four counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say Castillo cut his ankle monitor and fled the state. U.S. Marshals got involved and tracked Castillo to Pottawatomie County, where authorities say his girlfriend lived.

The Shawnee News-Star reports that, when Castillo was taken into custody, officers found several disturbing items, including three pistols, three rifles, two shotguns, a bulletproof vest, a gas mask with a helmet, ammunition and a book about serial killers.

Castillo was booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail. It is unclear when he will be extradited back to Texas.