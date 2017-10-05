2017 Oklahoma Regatta Festival Set To Kick Off - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

2017 Oklahoma Regatta Festival Set To Kick Off

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Thursday marks the beginning of Oklahoma Regatta Festival, a four-day celebration of rowing, kayaking, dragon boating and whitewater rafting.

For many it's all fun and games, but for a group full-time athletes here, it's a step closer to their Olympic goals.

The backdrop is the Oklahoma river, bright and early; part of a regular routine for full time rower Rich Hansen. His technique is graceful, his dedication fierce.

“We came up this mantra called row hard, get nasty and it embodies what I do. It's row your heart out and just get to it, row your heart out and just get to it, get down on it,” said Hansen.

News 9’s Chris Gilmore shadowed Hansen during part of his morning workout routine. Hansen is a guy who's been rowing and sculling since college chasing an Olympic dream. He says can't imagine doing much else.

“It's something that's inspired me since I heard about rowing. The pride of country, the excellence of sport, it's something I've thought about every single day for the last four and half years,” Hansen told News 9.

Twelve workouts a week, each 2 and a half hours long. But good athletes need good coaches like Riley Dampier, a former athlete herself.

“I love it. I grew up wanting to be a teacher. So then I was introduced to this sport and it's been an fantastic way to teach and help these athletes develop,” said Coach Reilly Dampier.

Reilly and some of her team will be competing in some of the events this weekend at the Regatta Festival.

For those not racing, there will still be plenty to do, including food trucks, beer gardens, and of course spectating. The Regatta Festival starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.  Racing events include 2.5-mile head racing during the day and 500 meter night sprints.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2017 Oklahoma Regatta Festival Set To Kick Off

    2017 Oklahoma Regatta Festival Set To Kick Off

    Thursday marks the beginning of Oklahoma Regatta Festival, a four-day celebration of rowing kayaking dragon boating and whitewater rafting. For many it's all fun and games, but for a group full-time athletes here, it's a step closer to their Olympic goals.

    More >>

    Thursday marks the beginning of Oklahoma Regatta Festival, a four-day celebration of rowing kayaking dragon boating and whitewater rafting. For many it's all fun and games, but for a group full-time athletes here, it's a step closer to their Olympic goals.

    More >>

  • Pawnee County Surveys Flooding Rain Damage

    Pawnee County Surveys Flooding Rain Damage

    Pawnee County commissioners are surveying damage from flooding rain that washed out roads, and people in Cleveland are being asked to conserve water after a main break.

    More >>

    Pawnee County commissioners are surveying damage from flooding rain that washed out roads, and people in Cleveland are being asked to conserve water after a main break.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.