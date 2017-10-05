2017 Oklahoma Regatta Festival Set To Kick Off

Thursday marks the beginning of Oklahoma Regatta Festival, a four-day celebration of rowing kayaking dragon boating and whitewater rafting. For many it's all fun and games, but for a group full-time athletes here, it's a step closer to their Olympic goals.More >>
Thursday marks the beginning of Oklahoma Regatta Festival, a four-day celebration of rowing kayaking dragon boating and whitewater rafting. For many it's all fun and games, but for a group full-time athletes here, it's a step closer to their Olympic goals.More >>
Pawnee County commissioners are surveying damage from flooding rain that washed out roads, and people in Cleveland are being asked to conserve water after a main break.More >>
Pawnee County commissioners are surveying damage from flooding rain that washed out roads, and people in Cleveland are being asked to conserve water after a main break.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.