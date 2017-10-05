Thief Swipes Steaks, Seafood From NW OKC Sprouts Store

Authorities are looking to the public for help identifying a woman who they say stole steaks and seafood from a metro Sprouts store. And they believe she’s hit the store more than once.

Officers were called out to the store, located near NW 122nd Street and N. MacArthur Boulevard, in reference to a theft that allegedly occurred on Aug 29.

According to the report, the suspect, who was captured on surveillance footage, entered the store and immediately went to the meat section where she took several steaks, shrimp and scallops. A spokesperson from the store said stolen merchandise totaled about $200.

Police believe this woman was also responsible for a theft at the same store back on Aug. 22. Details of that theft were not released.

If you recognize this woman, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Caller can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.