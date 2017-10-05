Thief Swipes Steaks, Seafood From NW OKC Sprouts Store - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thief Swipes Steaks, Seafood From NW OKC Sprouts Store

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities are looking to the public for help identifying a woman who they say stole steaks and seafood from a metro Sprouts store. And they believe she’s hit the store more than once.

Officers were called out to the store, located near NW 122nd Street and N. MacArthur Boulevard, in reference to a theft that allegedly occurred on Aug 29.

According to the report, the suspect, who was captured on surveillance footage, entered the store and immediately went to the meat section where she took several steaks, shrimp and scallops. A spokesperson from the store said stolen merchandise totaled about $200.

Police believe this woman was also responsible for a theft at the same store back on Aug. 22. Details of that theft were not released.

If you recognize this woman, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Caller can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.