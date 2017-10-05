Carjacking In NW OKC, Suspect Sought - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Carjacking In NW OKC, Suspect Sought

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man's car was violently stolen in NW Oklahoma City according to police. 

Officers said the man arrived home from work early Thursday morning and was confronted by a man who hit him upside the head with a pistol before stealing his car. 

The event took place outside of a duplex house near the intersection of NW 12th Street and Villa Avenue. 

Police are searching for a suspect they describe as a white man in his 20's who stole a blue Pontiac Sunfire Sedan. 

According to Oklahoma City Police, the victim was treated for a head injury at a nearby hospital but is in stable condition. 

