Oklahoma Counselors Help Las Vegas Shooting Survivors

Norman Police are investigating reports of a suspicious van in a neighborhood on the city's east side. Witnesses called 911 just before 11 a.m. Sunday to report a cream-colored van, with a Wisconsin license plate, trailing a female college student near 12th Avenue S.E. and Lindsey. Joyce La Mere, and her daughter, Shelley, say they intervened in an attempt to scare off the driver who they noticed was coasting behind the student as she walked down the street....More >>
