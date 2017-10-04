Oklahoma Counselors Help Las Vegas Shooting Survivors

In the wake of the tragedy in Las Vegas, Oklahomans are volunteering to help witnesses and victims cope.

Oklahoma City resident Kathy Karmid is a licensed professional counselor. She had been registered for the National Association of Forensic Counselors conference in Las Vegas for months. She arrived the morning of October 1 and checked into her hotel in the downtown area. That night, gunfire erupted on the other side of town.

Karmid said she spent five hours at the Mandalay Bay Resort Wednesday morning counseling those affected.

“We want to help wherever and whenever we can,” she said.

Two other counselors represented Oklahoma there as well.