Undercover OSBI, OBN Child Sex Sting Results In 12 Arrests

A joint undercover child sex sting during the time period of the Oklahoma State Fair netted a dozen arrests by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Roney Joy, 28, was one of those arrested. OSBI Special Agent Jordan Solorzano says agents arrested Joy September 18, when he showed up at an Oklahoma City parking lot expecting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, who was really an undercover OBN investigator.

“Everything online is recoverable," said special agent Solorzano. "I just caution everyone, children and adults, to stop and think about what they’re doing."

Special agent Solorzano said of the 12 arrested, several of them wanted to meet up with their underage victims at the State Fair, but none of the busts actually took place there.