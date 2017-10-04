Norman Police Department Searching For Missing And Endangered Man

According to the report, 25-year-old Travis Lee Cagle was last seen in the area of the Cleveland County Detention Center.

The Norman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man Wednesday evening.

According to the report, 25-year-old Travis Lee Cagle was last seen in the area of the Cleveland County Detention Center located at 2550 W. Franklin Road, around 6 p.m. Monday, October 2.

Cagle is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 ft. 9 inches tall. He weighs about 140 pounds.

Cagle was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, white T-shirt and blue Adidas tennis shoes.

Police are concerned for the Cagle’s whereabouts because he reportedly has a brain injury requiring medication and functions at the level of a 9-year-old.

If you or anyone has information regarding Cagle’s location, contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.