Norman Police Department Searching For Missing And Endangered Ma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Norman Police Department Searching For Missing And Endangered Man

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
According to the report, 25-year-old Travis Lee Cagle was last seen in the area of the Cleveland County Detention Center. According to the report, 25-year-old Travis Lee Cagle was last seen in the area of the Cleveland County Detention Center.
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The Norman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man Wednesday evening.

According to the report, 25-year-old Travis Lee Cagle was last seen in the area of the Cleveland County Detention Center located at 2550 W. Franklin Road, around 6 p.m. Monday, October 2.

Cagle is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 ft. 9 inches tall. He weighs about 140 pounds.

Cagle was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, white T-shirt and blue Adidas tennis shoes.

Police are concerned for the Cagle’s whereabouts because he reportedly has a brain injury requiring medication and functions at the level of a 9-year-old.

If you or anyone has information regarding Cagle’s location, contact the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Norman Police Department Searching For Missing And Endangered Man

    Norman Police Department Searching For Missing And Endangered Man

    According to the report, 25-year-old Travis Lee Cagle was last seen in the area of the Cleveland County Detention Center.According to the report, 25-year-old Travis Lee Cagle was last seen in the area of the Cleveland County Detention Center.

    The Norman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man Wednesday evening. 

    More >>

    The Norman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man Wednesday evening. 

    More >>

  • Two Earthquakes Rattle Major County

    Two Earthquakes Rattle Major County

    [File Photo][File Photo]

    An earthquake was recorded, Wednesday afternoon, in rural Major County. The 3.5 magnitude temblor struck just after 5 p.m., 2.5 files to the south of the unincorporated community of Togo, Oklahoma, or about 96 miles northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of about two and a half miles.

    More >>

    An earthquake was recorded, Wednesday afternoon, in rural Major County. The 3.5 magnitude temblor struck just after 5 p.m., 2.5 files to the south of the unincorporated community of Togo, Oklahoma, or about 96 miles northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of about two and a half miles.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.