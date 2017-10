A statewide operation aimed at taking down child predators who prey upon children on the internet netted 12 arrests.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children unit conducted the week-long sting operation in mid-September, along with the help of 15 other state, local and federal agencies.

OSBI did not name any of the suspects arrested during the sting.

Any law enforcement agency wanting to learn more about joining the Oklahoma ICAC Task Force, please contact the OSBI at (405) 848-6724.