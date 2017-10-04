NFL Films Showcasing Wes Welker In "A Football Life"

Wes Welker is getting his own profile from NFL Films. The “A Football Life” documentary series showcases the lives and careers of legendary players and coaches.

Welker joins the ranks of Joe Namath, Mike Ditka, Barry Sanders, Jerry Rice, Dan Marino and John Madden, to name a few who have been profiled by NFL Films.

Welker was a standout on both sides of the ball at Heritage Hall but wasn’t heavily recruited in high school. He hauled in 259 receptions for 3,019 yards and 21 touchdowns at Texas Tech where he was twice named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Welker went on to be a five-time Pro Bowl invitee and his 903 receptions ranks 22nd on the NFL’s all-time list.

“A Football Life: Wes Welker” is set to air Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. CT on the NFL Network.