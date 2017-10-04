Oklahoma Lawmakers Mull High-Speed Rail System - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Lawmakers Mull High-Speed Rail System

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma lawmakers are studying the cost of a high-speed rail system that would link Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The Journal Record reports that an interim study was presented on Tuesday to the Senate Transportation Committee. The study was sponsored by state Democratic Sen. Kevin Matthews of Tulsa.

Supporters of the rail system say it could help the state in several ways, including in alleviating road congestion. But opponents say that it's difficult to estimate costs and funding.

General contractor Jon McGrath says the estimated cost of the project would be between $2 billion and $3 billion.

Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Mike Patterson says a passenger rail would have limited short-term benefits because less than 200 people would ride the train at a time.

