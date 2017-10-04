Suspect Arrested For Making 'Vegas-Style' Threats Against OKC, S - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect Arrested For Making 'Vegas-Style' Threats Against OKC, San Antonio

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro man was arrested police said he made threats on his Facebook page about killing people in Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Roderick Robinson, 39, was taken into custody late Tuesday night. Police say they were notified about the threatening Facebook posts by the San Antonio Police Department.

In the posts, Robinson threatened to kill people on “The Strip” in San Antonio and he made a threat to kill people in OKC. Also in the post, Robinson compared his “plan” to Monday’s shooting massacre in Las Vegas.

Investigators initially thought Robinson was in San Antonio, but they later determined he was actually at an apartment complex in Warr Acres.

Robinson was taken into custody by OKC and Warr Acres Police without incident. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of “terrorist hoax”. His bond was set at $5,000.

