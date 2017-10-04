Waves Of Rain Expected In Oklahoma Wednesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Waves Of Rain Expected In Oklahoma Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Waves of rain are expected Wednesday.

Some spots could see several inches possible, up to 5 inches.

Flood Watch is in effect for central and south central parts of the state, including Oklahoma City until 7 pm.

Most of the wet weather is happen throughout the morning and into afternoon hours then will taper off into this evening. 

Remember while driving today, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

