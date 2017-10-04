Semi Jackknifes On I-44

A semi heading westbound on I-44 in NW OKC jacknifed and was at one point hanging over the edge of an overpass according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning officers responded to a call of a jacknifed semi that was heading westbound on I-44 near the Lake Hefner Pkwy exit. The semi had in it two people and live chickens.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and where able to rescue the two people people through the semi's back window.

No injuries have been reported.