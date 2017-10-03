Police Release Body Cam Video In Las Vegas Mass Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Release Body Cam Video In Las Vegas Mass Shooting

By Associated Press
LAS VEGAS -

Tuesday, authorities released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting as officers tried to figure out the location of the gunman and shuttle people to safety.

Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled, "They're shooting right at us," while officers shouted, "Go that way!" Officials played the video at a news conference Tuesday.

Stephen Paddock killed nearly 60 people and wounded hundreds more as he opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino onto a crowd at a country music concert. He killed himself before police stormed his hotel room.

