Couple's Home Damaged After Suspect Standoff In Harrah

The Oklahoma County Tactical Team pulled out all of the stops during a 7-hour standoff with a suspected burglar.

Authorities say Stephen McGraw, 35, tripped the alarm at a home near Luther Road & Wilshire, Sunday.The Hamptons say they secured their rural home before taking a day-trip to visit their relatives.

The couple were expected to return around 6 p.m. A call from their alarm company came just before then.

"They told us the motion detector had gone off and wondered if anyone was supposed to be here," A.J. Hampton explained, "we told them no and to call the police."

An deputy arrived and heard someone inside the home. McGraw allegedly barricaded himself inside the home. "He started barricading the door, he took everything out of the closet, threw it up against the door," said Hampton.

According to Oklahoma County Sheriff's spokesperson Mark Opgrande, the tactical team surrounded the home and initially tried to talk him out. After several hours of negotiating, the tact team deployed tear gas.

"It was like being a caged animal...they said he was running back and forth from room to room," Hampton said, " He came in a room and took the mattress off of the bed and put it up against the windows just generally tore up the place"

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, tact team members entered the home, located the subject, and took him into custody. Although the Hampton's home was destroyed during the standoff, they are relieved no one was hurt during the incident.

"I didn't want the guy to get killed so whatever they had to do to get him out of the house was good," said A.J. Hampton.

The Hamptons are in the clean up phase now.

They say law enforcement and their insurance company are taking good care of them in the process.