Scammers Posing As Employees Of Metro Electric Companies

Metro utility companies said scammers are at it again, targeting OG&E and Edmond Electric customers.

“We’ve seen this exact same scam here. We sent out the same notification to our customers in 2014,” said Casey Moore with the City of Edmond. Moore said several Edmond Electric customers were recently contacted by a scammer from the number 1-855-787-3849.

“The person on the other end identified themselves as being with OG&E and obviously that’s false,” Moore told News 9. The scammer claimed the customer’s electricity would be cut if they didn’t pay a bogus bill.

“Typically when we see these sorts of things, they’re really ‘red flags’ for scams,” Moore said. OG&E employees said they'll never ask for bank information over the phone. And Edmond Electric workers said they won't either.

“Get the number, hang up, notify us, notify the police department,” Moore recommended.

OG&E reported scammers recently seemed to be targeting its business customers. As the crooks take aim in our area, both companies urge everyone to stay on guard. Moore said Edmond Electric will send a written disconnect notification to its customers.

To learn about OG&E’s disconnect policy, click here.