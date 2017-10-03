Travel Under Scrutiny, Pruitt Will Not Say Whether He Will Resign

A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency would not answer whether Administrator and former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt had considered resigning amid scrutiny of recent trips.

"Administrator Pruitt took one charter flight and three government flights approved by EPA's ethics office," EPA spokesperson Jahan Wilcox wrote in an email. He did not respond to questions about whether Pruitt would join former Health and Human Service Sec. Dr. Tom Price and resign.

Four Cabinet officials have faced scrutiny for their travel habits, including now former health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom Price, who resigned last week after the President expressed his concerns.

According to reports, Pruitt spent $58,000 in tax-payer dollars on those trips, including a $14,000 dollar trip on a Department of the Interior plane from Tulsa to Guymon.

Pruitt's spending has also come under close review after he spent $25,000 on a sound-proof phonebooth for his office. Aides also requested he have round-the-clock security, a departure from the security of EPA chiefs in the past.

The travel habits of Treasury Secretary Steve Munuchin and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke have also come under fire.