Nonprofit Super PAC Gives Nevada C- On Gun Control

Following the Las Vegas attack, many are scrutinizing federal and state gun laws.

The Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence gave Nevada a C- on gun control.

Oklahoma is among the 10 worst states for strong gun control laws, earning the grade of an F.

The Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and Americans for Responsible Solutions are the group behind the rankings. The ARS is a nonprofit super PAC that lobbies for stricter gun laws.  

The grades are based several factors including gun death rate per 100,000. In that category, Nevada came in at 14.9 and Oklahoma at 18.

Nevada does not require the registration of firearms, does not limit the number of firearms that may be purchased at one time, does not impose a waiting period on firearm purchases, does not prohibit the transfer or possession of assault weapons, 50 caliber rifles or large capacity ammunition magazines, does not license firearm owners and does not regulate unsafe handguns, according to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. 

The shooter in the Las Vegas shooting case did not have a serious criminal history.

According to the NRA, in Nevada, it is lawful to own, purchase or sell a machine gun or silencer that is legally registered and owned in compliance with all federal laws and regulations.

