Two Dead, One Hospitalized In I-35 Crash Near Edmond

Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a crash early Tuesday in Oklahoma County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened along southbound Interstate 35 in between Danforth and 2nd Street.

One lane is shut down as troopers investigate the crash.

The identity of the fatality victims have not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.