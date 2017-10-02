Clinton Family Remembers Lost Father

A funeral in Clinton today drew electrical linemen from all over state. We first met Chris Landers four years ago, when his oldest daughter was dealing with adversity.

Chris Landers went by the nickname "Bubba!" He had a larger than life personality, and loved being a lineman for the town of Cordell. You don't forget people like Chris Landers. This is what he did for a living, and that's what he died doing last Tuesday...when he touched a wire that was still hot.

His love for his oldest daughter Stormi is what led us to him four years ago. A genetic condition had caused Stormi to lose her hair. Compassion from News 9 viewers paid for a few new wigs.

Now Mary Allison's family deals with the loss of her son.

"It's unimaginable to have to bury your son. It shouldn't be that way. But you're very proud of him. I'm very proud of him," Lander's mother said.

Stormi Landers is married now. Her last name is Robinson.

"Having him made me the person I am today. Made me the person I am today. I take after him a lot," said Stormi Robinson. "Unbelievable, it's like I'm still waiting for him to come through that door and say gotcha mom."

Chris Landers' family says The Fallen Linemen Association has been a Godsend to them over the past week.