My 2 Cents: Give Politics A Rest Until Victims Are Home

Since first hearing Monday morning about the Las Vegas massacre, I've been waiting for some kind of hint about what motivated Stephen Paddock to set up two snipers nests in a corner suite at Mandalay Bay and open fire on concert-goers.

I haven't heard it, yet, not politics, not religion, not anger, no explanation yet. But what I have heard and seen is some truly stupid remarks, and some political posturing that is outrageous and should be insulting to all Americans.

Unfortunately, one case of it came from a VP and attorney for CBS Television-New York.

Hayley Geftman-Gold took to Facebook Monday morning to say that she wasn't sympathetic toward the victims in Las Vegas because, "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."

CBS fired her a few hours later and said her posts on social media are, "deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families."

Others, expressed their frustration and anger by going after the NRA and calling for stricter gun control.

Can we give the politics a rest at least until these victims are returned to their families?

Paddock's motive may never be known, it may never make sense to us, but let's all be Americans first, if only for a couple of days and stop immediately blaming each other for the actions of a mad man.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.