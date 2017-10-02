Oklahoman Recovering After Being Shot In Las Vegas

In the small community of Beaver, horrible news broke about one of their own. Becky Howard said it took the air out of her.

"She's my cousin but she has always called me "Aunt Becky," Howard said. Shelby Perry, 22, took a bullet to her bicep when police said a shooter opened fire Sunday night at a crowd across the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

"It's crazy. This man didn't know any of these people that he killed, that he wounded. And he didn't know who he was hurting," said Howard. Perry's relatives in Beaver and so many others in the community are doing all they can to support Perry and her family.

"We certainly want them to know that our community is backing them all the way and certainly prayers are being said for the family and for her particularly," said Kirk Fisher, Mayor of Beaver.

Perry's mother said she has a broken arm and broken collarbone. Tuesday she is set to undergo surgery."She wanted everybody to know that she is gladly accepting all the prayers," Howard told News 9.

Monday evening she appeared to be in good spirits, showing a "thumbs up" from her hospital bed.

"If anybody can get over this, it's Shelby," Howard said.

Perry's mother said they are so thankful for all the prayers. She asked that everyone remember to pray for those who have lost a great deal more as well. After a day of driving, Perry's parents were set to be by her side in Las Vegas Monday night.

If you'd like to help, there is a fund set up at the First Security Bank in Beaver for the family's medical and travel costs.