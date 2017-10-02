Local Business Holds Active Shooter Prevention & Response Classes

Metro residents can now be prepared for active shooter situations. A local business owner has teamed with the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security to hold prevention and response classes. The free classes are held at the K9 University facilities in northwest Oklahoma City.

A lot of training happens at the K9 University, mostly for the four-legged kind. But recently the business has opened up up to more than pets. Owner Angel Soriano wants to help Oklahomans concerned about dangerous situations that can happen in the workplace or mass shootings as we have witnessed in Las Vegas.

“As Oklahomans we are not strangers to terrorism,” said Angel Soriano, K9 University owner. “This is an act of terrorism. They’re not calling it that but anytime people run away from a situation because they are terrorized, it is an act of terrorism.”

A 35-year law enforcement veteran, now local Homeland Security safety trainer teaches the classes.

“We noticed the community had a real interest in it,” said Soriano. “We started booking classes as a result of it.”

Soriano said the two-hour class covers how to spot signs before an active shooter is present and how to react during an active shooter situation. He said the first step is to have a mental plan.

“You have to have a plan,” said Soriano. “If you have a plan, you may survive it and can help other folks around you to survive.”

The next class will be held Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. K9 University is located at 9217 northwest Expressway.

Oklahoma City police will also hold an active shooter and workplace violence demonstration for the public from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 10. The event is free and will be held at Northwest Library at 5600 northwest 122nd.