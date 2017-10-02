Equifax: 2.5 Million More Americans May Be Affected By Hack - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Equifax: 2.5 Million More Americans May Be Affected By Hack

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

Credit report company Equifax is now saying an additional 2.5 million Americans may have been affected by a massive security breach this summer, bringing the total to 145.5 million people.

Equifax said the company it hired to do an examination of the breach, Mandiant, has concluded its investigation and plans to release the results “promptly.”

The update comes as Equifax’s former CEO, Richard Smith, will testify in front of Congress starting Tuesday. He’s expected to face bipartisan anger from politicians who have expressed outrage that a company tasked with securing vast amounts of personal data was unable to keep their security software up to date. The information stolen included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses.

Equifax also faces several state and federal inquiries and class-action lawsuits.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Equifax: 2.5 Million More Americans May Be Affected By Hack

    Equifax: 2.5 Million More Americans May Be Affected By Hack

    Credit report company Equifax is now saying an additional 2.5 million Americans may have been affected by a massive security breach this summer, bringing the total to 145.5 million people. 

    More >>

    Credit report company Equifax is now saying an additional 2.5 million Americans may have been affected by a massive security breach this summer, bringing the total to 145.5 million people. 

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Woman Wounded In Las Vegas Shooting Identified In Church’s Facebook Post

    Oklahoma Woman Wounded In Las Vegas Shooting Identified In Church’s Facebook Post

    An Oklahoma church is asking for prayers after a daughter of two of its members was injured in the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night. According to a Facebook post from Balko Baptist Church, the woman was shot in the arm and was preparing for surgery as of Monday morning. There was no word on Shelby Perry's condition as of Monday afternoon. However, the Facebook post indicated that Shelby's parents, Krissy and Dewayne Perry, were headed to Nevada to be with their daughter. Here is the...

    More >>

    An Oklahoma church is asking for prayers after a daughter of two of its members was injured in the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night. According to a Facebook post from Balko Baptist Church, the woman was shot in the arm and was preparing for surgery as of Monday morning. There was no word on Shelby Perry's condition as of Monday afternoon. However, the Facebook post indicated that Shelby's parents, Krissy and Dewayne Perry, were headed to Nevada to be with their daughter. Here is the...

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.