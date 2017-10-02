Mini Cinnamon Pumpkin Muffins - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mini Cinnamon Pumpkin Muffins

Posted: Updated:

Mini Cinnamon Pumpkin Muffins

  • 2 cups pancake mix
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 cup cinnamon sugar
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Spray a mini muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  3. In a medium sized bowl combine the pancake mix, 2 eggs, milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, sugar, and vanilla.
  4. Beat together till there are no lumps.
  5. Using a small cookie scoop add scoops to each of the muffin cups and bake for 10-15 minutes.
  6. Remove the muffins from the oven and allow to cool 5 minutes.
  7. Place the cinnamon sugar in a Ziploc bag.
  8. Remove the muffins from the pan and then dip each muffin in the melted butter.
  9. Place the muffin in the bag and shake to cover with cinnamon sugar.
  10. Remove the sugar and serve.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from News9.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.