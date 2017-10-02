Oklahoma Woman Wounded In Las Vegas Shooting Identified In Churc - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Woman Wounded In Las Vegas Shooting Identified In Church’s Facebook Post

An Oklahoma church is asking for prayers after a daughter of two of its members was injured in the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post from Balko Baptist Church, the woman was shot in the arm and was preparing for surgery as of Monday morning.

There was no word on Shelby Perry's condition as of Monday afternoon. However, the Facebook post indicated that Shelby's parents, Krissy and Dewayne Perry, were headed to Nevada to be with their daughter.

Here is the entirety of the church's post:

Krissy and Dewayne Perry's youngest daughter, Shelby, was in Vegas last night at the concert where the shooting was. She was shot in the arm and is preparing for surgery. Krissy and Dewayne could not get a flight out and are driving. Please pray for Shelby, safe travels for her parents, the doctors and surgeons, plus all others affected by this terrible event.

