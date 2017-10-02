Traffic Accident Call Turns Into Shooting Investigation In NW OKC

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to an area near Pennsylvania Avenue and Hefner Road. The precise address police are responding to is 11308 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

According to police, the incident was initially reported as a car accident. When officers arrived on scene they reportedly found the driver suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities have shut down N. Penn Ave., from NW 113th Street to W. Hefner Rd., while police investigate. So far, no description of a suspect or suspects has been given.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.