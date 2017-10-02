Thunder Announces Front Office Updates

The Oklahoma City Thunder named Rob Hennigan as Vice President of Insight & Foresight and promoted Will Dawkins to Vice President of Identification & Intelligence, it was announced today by Executive Vice President & General Manager Sam Presti.

In his role, Hennigan will oversee key functions that include Strategic Planning, Data Science & Solutions and Information Management & Counsel. Dawkins will lead the Thunder’s Amateur Evaluation and oversee the Pro Evaluation function.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Rob back to the Thunder. He was here in the earliest stages of the organization in 2008 as we built the foundation for the Thunder that we are continuing to build from as we enter our 10th season in Oklahoma City,” said Presti. “Will has proven to be a true, organic, rising talent within our organization having held several roles and now moving into a vice president and pillar lead position within our executive management team.”

Hennigan returns to the Thunder after serving as General Manager for the Orlando Magic the last five seasons. During Hennigan’s previous tenure with the Thunder (2008-2012), he most recently served as the team’s Assistant General Manager/Player Personnel. During that span, Hennigan helped lead a turnaround that saw Oklahoma City go from a 23-win team in 2008-09 to a spot in the NBA Finals in 2012. Prior to joining the Thunder, Hennigan spent four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He was named Director of Basketball Operations in September of 2007 after starting with the organization as an intern during the 2004-05 season.

Dawkins has been with the Thunder in each of its 10 seasons, working in different capacities including scouting coordinator, assistant video coordinator and front office intern before his most recent title of Director of College and Player Personnel. During Dawkins’ time with the Thunder, the team has gone to four Western Conference Finals, has an overall winning percentage of .611 (441-of-281) and since 2009-10 has a winning percentage of .655 (418-of-221), which is the second-best record in the NBA during that span.

The Thunder also announced the additional staff updates: Marc St. Yves - Vice President of Logistics & Engagement, Matt Tumbleson - Vice President of Basketball Communications & Engagement, Donald Strack - Vice President of Human & Player Performance, Paul Rivers - Chief of Staff, Amanda Green - Director of Information Management & Counsel, Wynn Sullivan - Director of Strategic Planning, Jesse Gould - Director of Pro Evaluation, Ayana Lawson - Director of Community & Lifestyle Services and Oliver Winterbone - Director of Player Development.

These adjustments and promotions are part of the continued redesign of Thunder Basketball Operations that aims to clarify the purpose and roles within organizational pillars, while also fostering developmental and professional growth opportunities for staff member irrespective of tenure or experience.