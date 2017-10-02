Alton Nolen Sentenced To Life In Prison, Death Penalty Under Deliberation

A jury has returned their verdict for counts two through six, including multiple life sentences, in the murder trial of Alton Nolen.

Nolen has been sentenced to life in prison for count two, assault and battery with deadly weapon; 55 years on count three; life in prison on count four; life in prison on count five; and 75 years on count six.

Nolen was convicted of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the attack on Traci Johnson; assault with a dangerous weapon for his attack on Mark Vaughan; assault with a dangerous weapon for his attack on Gary Hazelrigg; assault with a dangerous weapon for his attack on Bryan Aylor; and assault with a dangerous weapon for his attack on Mark Vanderpool.

The jury will now deliberate on a possible death sentence for Nolen on count one; the first-degree murder and beheading of Colleen Hufford.

