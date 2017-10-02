Mick Cornett Safe In Las Vegas After Shooting

Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett took to Twitter Monday to let everyone know he was safe in Las Vegas after a shooting took place on the Las Vegas Strip.

To those concerned, I am fine. Am in Las Vegas where I was to speak at a regional planning conference this morning. Prayers to Las Vegas. — Mick Cornett (@MickCornett) October 2, 2017

Cornett was speaking at the Southern Nevada Strong summit as the conference showcased regional successes.

Cornett was the keynote speaker for the Monday event and was expected to share his personal perspectives and experiences relating to his collaborative work advancing major infrastructure projects and championing important causes in Oklahoma City.

The shooting took place late Sunday on the south end of the strip which is near the convention center. The summit where Cornett is attending is at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.