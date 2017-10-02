Punishment Phase To Begin Monday In Alton Nolen Trial - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Punishment Phase To Begin Monday In Alton Nolen Trial

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Convicted killer Alton Nolen could learn his punishment in a matter of days.

The jury will first decide the punishment on Nolen's four assault charges and one assault and battery charge.

The trial itself lasted about three weeks. 

When it was all said and done, Alton Nolen was found guilty Friday on all six counts including the murder of Colleen Hufford

After learning his sentence on the assault charges, the punishment phase for the murder charge will get underway Monday.

Life with parole, life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty is what Alton Nolen faces for decapitating Colleen Hufford. 

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Court resumes at 9:30 a.m. in Cleveland County.

