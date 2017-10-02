Murder Trial Against Seminole Couple To Begin Monday In Ada

The trial for two Seminole residents accused of murder will get underway Monday morning in Pontotoc County.

Rex and Rebecca Clark are accused of killing 9-year-old Levi Colton Clark who disappeared in 2006.

This is a day many never thought they'd see. It took 10 years for the arrests to be made, and only after the cold case was reopened back in 2015.

Rex Clark and Rebecca Clark were caring for their 9-year-old nephew Colton when he disappeared.

According to a report, DHS was notified in March of 2006 of allegations of abuse, but were unable to contact the Clarks for nearly a month. Eventually, the Clarks told workers Colton had gone missing.

The couple was acting as foster parents for Colton and his brother while the boys' parents battled drug addiction.

In 2016, as an adult, Colton's brother was interviewed by authorities and said he and his brother were severely abused by the Clarks. His information led to their arrest.

A change of venue from Seminole County to Pontotoc County was granted.

Colton's body has never been found.