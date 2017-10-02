Murder Trial Against Seminole Couple To Begin Monday In Ada - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Murder Trial Against Seminole Couple To Begin Monday In Ada

Posted: Updated:
Rebecca and Rex Clark Rebecca and Rex Clark
ADA, Oklahoma -

The trial for two Seminole residents accused of murder will get underway Monday morning in Pontotoc County.

Rex and Rebecca Clark are accused of killing 9-year-old Levi Colton Clark who disappeared in 2006.

This is a day many never thought they'd see. It took 10 years for the arrests to be made, and only after the cold case was reopened back in 2015.

Rex Clark and Rebecca Clark were caring for their 9-year-old nephew Colton when he disappeared.

According to a report, DHS was notified in March of 2006 of allegations of abuse, but were unable to contact the Clarks for nearly a month. Eventually, the Clarks told workers Colton had gone missing.

The couple was acting as foster parents for Colton and his brother while the boys' parents battled drug addiction.

In 2016, as an adult, Colton's brother was interviewed by authorities and said he and his brother were severely abused by the Clarks. His information led to their arrest.

A change of venue from Seminole County to Pontotoc County was granted. 

Colton's body has never been found. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.